Punjab poll 2022: Himachal leaders slug it out in Punjab

Lalit Mohan
Dharamsala, February 13
With the Assembly elections in Punjab scheduled for next Sunday, many Congress and BJP leaders from Kangra have been deputed to the border area constituencies of Punjab. The leaders are slugging it out in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Ropar districts for the candidates of their parties.
Two ministers from Kangra, Minister for Forest Rakesh Pathania and Minister for Industries and Transport Bikram Thakur, have been made in charge for campaigning in the Sujanpur constituency of Pathankot and Anandpur Sahib constituency. The ministers have strong connect in these areas.
For the Congress, Raghubir Singh Bali, AICC secretary, has been made observer for Pathankot district that has four Assembly segments. Bali has been camping in Pathankot. Sudhir Sharma, former minister and AICC secretary, has been deputed by the Congress in Fatehgarh district.
CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, who represents the Haroli constituency in Una district, is already campaigning for the party in Anandpur Sahib and Garshankar where he has a strong connect.
Son of a former CM Virbhadra Singh and Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh will also campaign for Rana KP Singh in Anandpur Sahib tomorrow. Sources said Vikramaditya has been roped in by Rana owing to kinship of his family with Pratibha Singh, Congress MP from Mandi and mother of Vikramaditya.
Many BJP MLAs have also been deputed to campaign for party candidates as the campaigning is entering the last phase. Organising secretary of the BJP in Himachal Pawan Rana, who is a prominent RSS leader, has also been given charge of Punjab.
National president of the BJP JP Nadda, who has relatives in Ropar and Anandpur Sahib will also seek vote of party candidates in the coming days, the sources said.
CM Jai Ram Thakur has already campaigned for the BJP in Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Derebassi and Jalandhar constituencies where the party thinks that it is in a winning position.
Most leaders feel that the outcome of the Punjab elections will have a bearing in the Himachal Assembly elections this year.
