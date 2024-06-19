Hotel employee injured in Kasol knife attack

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 18

Three men from Haryana, working in a guest house in Kasol, allegedly attacked a hotel employee with a knife in Manikaran valley. After arresting the suspects, the police produced them in a local court today, which sent them to judicial custody.

In his statement to the police, Sita Ram, a resident of Narogi, said he got into an altercation with the trio over spitting issue. They beat him up with a belt and attacked with a knife, due to which he sustained injuries on head and shoulders. Sita Ram said the trio also injured Santosh, who was accompanying him.

The alleged attackers, identified as Ashish, Deepak and Naman, fled the spot after the incident, but were later nabbed by the police. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

#Kullu