HP first to have DNA database of unidentified bodies

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 17

Himachal Pradesh has become the “first state” to create a DNA database of unidentified bodies, said Vivek Sahajpal, Assistant Director (DNA), Directorate of Forensics Services, Junga, here today.

He said that the process was started in April last year and so far the records of 150 DNA samples of unidentified bodies had been stored in the database. The database would help in the identification of bodies, giving a big relief to families searching for their loved ones.

Sahajpal said that the DNA samples of relatives would be matched with the data/samples stored in the DNA profiling database and accurate details would be available within seconds. He added that besides the identification of bodies, the DNA database would go a long way in criminal investigation of heinous crimes, identification of disaster victims, missing persons and repeat offenders.

According to the police record, more than 100 bodies are recovered in different parts of the state every year and these remain unidentified due to the lack of documents or identifiable articles.

The identification of bodies would not only help the bereaved family members in cremating the mortal remains but would also help in nabbing criminals in cases where crime led to death.

DGP Sanjay Kundu had written a letter to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to work out a mechanism to grant limited access for sharing Aadhaar data with the Himachal Pradesh Police for the purpose of the identification of unidentified bodies.

If limited access to Aadhaar was provided, bodies could be identified by scanning biometrics of unidentified bodies and processing them with the Aadhaar portal pre-existing biometric details, the DGP had reasoned.

The Directorate of Forensics Services, Junga, had procured DNA profile databasing and matching technology (Smallpond TM Software) from the US at a cost of Rs 55 lakh last year and a database was being prepared. It has a capacity of about 20,000 DNA profiles which could be scaled further, said Sahajpal.

He said, “A private, local database of DNA profile information can be created and maintained with this facility, which enables efficient matching of new DNA profiles with the existing ones.”

Earlier, AIIMS Delhi, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had started a pilot project called UMID (unidentified bodies and missing persons’ identification and DNA database) and created a database of over 400 unidentified or missing persons. — PTI

150 samples stored in one year