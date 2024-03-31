HPU to sign MoU with RIS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is set to sign a memorandum of understandings (MoU) with the Research and Information System (RIS) for Developing Countries . Through the MoU, the university and RIS would be able to exchange information, and promote research programmes. This was said by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Rajendra Verma here today during a programme regarding the ‘G-20 University Connect’ event that was organised in the varsity. RIS Director General Sachin Chaturvedi was the chief guest of the event. During the programme, Chaturvedi expressed his views regarding the ‘G-20 University Connect’ programme .

He said an MoU would be signed with the university in the coming time. “Out of the 75 universities in India, the HPU has got this opportunity to become part of the University Connect programme,” he added.

#Himachal Pradesh University #Shimla