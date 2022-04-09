IIT Mandi Catalyst invites applications

Mandi, April 8
The IIT Mandi Catalyst is inviting applications from startups and aspiring entrepreneurs for the next batch of the startup exploration programme. The deadline for submitting the application is April 15.
Puran Singh, Faculty Incharge, IIT Mandi Catalyst, said, “The IIT Mandi Catalyst has a mandate to support 100 startups this year.”
“The objective of this programme is to help technology-based ideas/startups achieve concept validation and prove market potential. This is the 12th batch of the startup exploration programme,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI
CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...
Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court
Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...
Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow
9-month gap must after 2nd dose
RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high
7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate