IIT Mandi Catalyst invites applications

Mandi, April 8

The IIT Mandi Catalyst is inviting applications from startups and aspiring entrepreneurs for the next batch of the startup exploration programme. The deadline for submitting the application is April 15.

Puran Singh, Faculty Incharge, IIT Mandi Catalyst, said, “The IIT Mandi Catalyst has a mandate to support 100 startups this year.”

“The objective of this programme is to help technology-based ideas/startups achieve concept validation and prove market potential. This is the 12th batch of the startup exploration programme,” he added.