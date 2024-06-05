In Modi, we trust, say BJP leaders after clean sweep

Ashish Negi

Rampur, June 4

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh. The BJP’s Rampur unit celebrated this victory with fervour by taking out a rally in the local market and bursting firecrackers.

The BJP leaders stated that the people of Himachal Pradesh have placed their trust in the guarantees made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rejecting the “false guarantees” of the Congress party. The party workers organised a rally in the Rampur market and celebrated the victory by distributing sweets.

Kaul Singh Negi, a former BJP candidate from the Rampur Assembly constituency, said, “We all know that this election was fought under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The people have now endorsed Modi’s guarantees, as they have lost faith in the false promises made by the Congress party.”

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat, considered a hot seat, saw a close contest between BJP’s Kangana Ranaut and Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh.

While the Congress had high hopes of a record lead from Vikramaditya’s home turf Rampur, the BJP managed to significantly reduce the lead to 21,437 votes, with Rampur Assembly segment contributing the most to Vikramaditya’s lead.

