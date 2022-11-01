Indian Army wins inter-services paragliding championship

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 31

Indian Army has won the inter-services paragliding championship held at Bir Billing.

Col PS Chauhan, a spokesperson for the event, said that it was for the first time that the Indian Army has organized a para-gliding championship. It was held at Bir Billing which is among the top 10 paragliding sites of the country. The event started from October 29. The prices to the winners would be distributed by the Lt Gen Oupender Duvedi GOC-in-C, Northern Command, he said.

The first Zorinmawia Inter-services Paragliding X-Country Championship was named after Late Sep Zorinmawia, an ace army paragliding pilot, who sacrificed his life during validation paragliding flying training, he said.

A paraglider lands during the competition at Bir Billing. Tribune Photo

A total of 25 experienced paragliding pilots from the Indian Army and Indian Navy showcased their flying skills and manoeuvres during long X-country flight lasting many hours. The competition will not only augment operational preparedness of the armed forces but will also provide vide publicity to the sport, he said.

Col Chauhan said that it would also help promote adventure tourism in the Himachal. It was encouraging to see that the adventure sports was becoming popular in the country.