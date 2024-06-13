IPL’s Mayank Dagar inaugurates cricket facilities at Shimla school

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

Cricketer Mayank Dagar, who has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), here today visited Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, inaugurating cricket facilities at the school.

He also coached students and played with the boys, even hitting one of the balls right out of the cricket pitch, and the school!

The 27-year-old cricketer was honoured by the entire school, with his address to the students being met with a rousing applause. As an alumni of the school, Dagar talked him his days on campus, where he learnt cricket. “BCS holds a very special place in my heart and my journey started here when I joined the school in Class VII. I never thought I’d make it to professional cricket; however, I always tried to work hard, and played matches here,” said Dagar.

“I am really happy to see some of my old teachers here, and it is always a special feeling visit the school. I am looking forward to spending some time with you all today,” he added.

BCS director Simon Weale awarded him with a special ‘Spartan Club’ tie and badge.

“A BCS person founded the IPL, and Mayank is the first Cottonian to play in the IPL. We are very proud of him, and grateful to him for spending time in the school with our boys today,” he said. Mayank plays for Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. He is a right-handed batsman and slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He was part of India’s squad for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

