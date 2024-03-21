Kabaddi stars Pushpa, Jyoti hog limelight at Dharamsala college event

Dharamsala, March 20
The annual prize distribution ceremony of Government College, Dharamsala, was organised at the college auditorium.
The chief guests of the function were college Principal Sanjeevan Katoch and Sanjay Pathania, who, along with other faculty members, commenced the function by lighting the lamp and worshiping Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge.
Katoch presented the annual report for the session 2023-24, outlining the development of the college.
Pushpa and Jyoti of the Indian kabaddi team, who have won medals for the country, were felicitated at the event.
Those excelling in sports, academics, cultural competitions and activities of the NSS, NCC and CSCA were felicitated by the chief guest with awards and certificates.
The college’s NCC cadets Aniket Chauhan and Vishwajeet were also felicitated for securing the first position in the national-level flag area competition at the annual function of the college.
NSS Dharamsala Mahavidyalaya volunteer Vikam (3rd year) was felicitated in the annual function for getting selected in the pre-Republic Day ceremony. Payal was felicitated for getting selected to represent the state in the National Youth Festival.
Four Rover Rangers — Shubham Kumar, Kamal Nayan, Pankaj Kumar, Dushyant Sen — from the college who had participated in Republic Day celebrations were also felicitated.
In her address, the principal said such programmes were helpful in bringing out the hidden talent of the students. “We shall continue to strive for all-round development,” she added.
Wishing a prosperous future for the trainees, she extended best wishes for the successful completion of the function.
