Kangra Congress leaders restive over leadership slumber

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 7

Congress leaders in Kangra are restive over the failure of party command to chalk out programs for galvanizing the party cadre. The leaders are of the view that the party was losing edge with each passing day as the Congress was failing to act as a main opposition party in the district.

A prominent Congress leader from Kangra district and sitting MLA said that the BJP had shifted its entire focus on Kangra as the district has 15 Assembly segments. The CM was consistently visiting the district and making political announcements such as declaration of police district in Nurpur or two new sub-divisions in Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency.

PM Narendra Modi would again visit the district for two days this month. However, the Congress has not been able to galvanize even their constituency level workers for the elections which are due in the next few months. “We are organizing political protests in our constituencies on our own but there was no program from the state leadership”, he said.

Another Congress leader from the district said the party high command had asked them to carry out a campaign against price rise and unemployment. However, the party had not being able to carry out the campaign due to differences in state leadership.

After the demise of former minister GS Bali last year, most of Congress leaders in Kangra district have limited themselves to their own constituencies. Even the district body of the Congress has failed to carry out even a single district level campaign to rally the party workers.

Sources here said that the Congress party leadership in Kangra district was fearing that just ahead of the Assembly elections, BJP might poach on some prominent leaders of party leaving the main opposition party without any leadership in many assembly constituencies. They allege that though the people were against the BJP due to price rise and increasing unemployment the Congress has failed to become the voice of people.