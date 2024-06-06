Kangra docs turn attention towards ailing environment

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 5

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Kangra SMO Dr Alpana and her staff planted trees at the campus of Civil Hospital, Kangra. She asked the gathering to save the environment by planting trees.

The Kangra SMO said, “Pollution today has become a major threat, giving rise to many diseases. The biggest reason for this problem is the reckless cutting of trees. If this continues, then a time will come when life on earth will not be possible.’

Dr Alpana is of the firm belief that afforestation can ensure that the earth is fit for the coming generations.

Dr Ankush Kapoor, Dr Charu, Dr Shubham, ward sister Sarita and Savita and other staff were also present at the awareness programme.

On the occasion of Environment Day, a one-day workshop on “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience” was organised by the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (Shahpur Campus).

The guest speakers for the event were Dr A K Raina (retd) from Jammu University, P S Pathania (former Registrar) from the University of Jammu and Rajeshwar Jasrotia (IFS, former PCCF Jammu and Kashmir).

While addressing the students of the Environmental Sciences Department, Dr Raina emphasised the importance of the environment and soil. He talked about Jammu and Kashmir, which recently experienced a dry spell of 3-4 months, risking a drought declaration despite having many water springs.

Rajeshwar Jasrotia delivered his lecture on Climate Change, presenting slides showing floods in Dubai, New York, Australia, Mandi and Kullu in India, and forest fires in Canada and Texas, USA. He suggested measures to mitigate these effects, such as saving electricity.

PS Pathania delivered a lecture on energy flow and environmental conditions in the 21st century. Citing the example of Ladakh, he highlighted the significance of water streams in the environment.

