Lahaul & Spiti police warn residents of cybercrimes

Shimla, April 25
The Lahaul and Spiti police have issued an advisory against cyber fraudsters, who have been targeting people in the Spiti valley of Lahaul and Spiti district. The police have advised residents not to respond to money transfer requests by unknown callers.
The police have also advised people to immediately call the cyber helpline number — 1930 — if they have made payments to such persons.
Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Chaudhary said some people in the Spiti area of the district reported receiving phone calls from unknown numbers. It was found that these calls were being made by a cyber-fraud gang, which was extorting money by threatening locals in the name of their children, who were studying away from their homes.
“Please do not send money to cyber fraudster,” the SP cautioned.
