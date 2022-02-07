Land in Punjab, Una farmers face power connection woes

Their address proofs, which show them as residents of Himachal Pradesh, are not admissible in Punjab for securing electricity connections for their tube wells

Land in Punjab, Una farmers face power connection woes

More than 100 families from Una district, living in villages near the Punjab border, are unable to get electricity connections to run motors for irrigating their agricultural land that lies on the other side of the border in Punjab.

Rajesh Sharma

UNA, FEBRUARY 6

More than 100 families from Una district, living in villages near the Punjab border, are unable to get electricity connections to run motors for irrigating their agricultural land that lies on the other side of the border in Punjab.

Talks after Punjab poll

The issue will be taken up with the new government in Punjab. The Chief Minister has assured them that the issue would be resolved after the Punjab elections. Satpal Singh Satti, Chairman, State Finance Commission

This is because their address proofs, which show them as residents of Himachal Pradesh, are not admissible in Punjab for securing electricity connections for their tube wells. Only bona fide residents of Punjab can apply for power connections.

Jaswinder Singh from Binewal village of Una district, who owns 24 kanals of land in the adjoining Punjab village, said he could not get a power connection for his tube well. Consequently, he was compelled to use a diesel motor, which is expensive to run.

Similar is the story of several residents of Malukpur village, including Balwinder Singh who cultivates 20 kanals, Gurcharan Singh and Ranbir Singh, both have inherited 16 kanals of agriculture land each from their father Chajju Ram. They rued that power for tube wells was free in Punjab.

Sanoli residents Bakshish Singh, Surinder Singh and Jagtar Singh, who own 48 kanals each in Punjab, said they had been approaching political leaders of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab for a long time, but there had been no solution to their problem. They said the cost of diesel was soaring and irrigation with the help of diesel pump sets was not feasible these days.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said the problem had been brought to the notice of the district administration. Some farmers had also met Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary during his previous visit to Una. He said the minister had directed the administration to prepare a list of such farmers.

The DC said 122 farmers living in four villages of Una district, Binewal, Malukpur, Sanoli and Majra, having their agriculture land in Punjab had been identified, adding that these farmers cultivate 1,190 kanals of land, for which they need irrigation power connections. The list had been forwarded to the Power Department.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti said the issue would be taken up with the new government in Punjab. He said the Chief Minister had assured them that the issue would be resolved after the elections.

About the issue

About 100 Una farmers have farmland that falls in bordering Punjab. But they cannot get power connections for their tube wells from the neighbouring state because they are not Punjab residents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls

2
Entertainment

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

3
Punjab Election

Punjab Assembly elections: Sunil Jakhar dismisses reports of quitting Congress

4
Trending

Spanish woman tries Indian food for the first time; you can’t miss her reaction

5
Entertainment OBITUARY

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

6
Nation

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full state honours; leaders, celebs pay tributes

7
Punjab

Schools to reopen in Punjab from February 7

8
Nation

When doctor told Lata Mangeshkar that she was being poisoned slowly

9
Nation

PM Modi offers floral tributes to music legend Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

10
Nation

EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls; relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests

Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada

Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...

Channi Congress’s CM face

Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face

Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice

EC eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...

Congress chooses Dalit leader to fight anti-incumbency

Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency

The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...

Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab

Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab

By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...

Cities

View All

Kin out to garner maximum support

Kin out to garner maximum support

Pakistan kabaddi lovers want Badals back in power

When two melody queens from India and Pakistan met at zero line

Amritsar-Khemkaran train service resumes

Workers elated after Cong picks Channi as CM face

Parties bank on the young & educated

Punjab election: Parties bank on the young & educated

Kin, city rejoice at Raj, Harnoor’s feat

U19 World Cup win: Kin, Chandigarh rejoice at Raj Angad Bawa, Harnoor Singh's feat

Health, frontline workers' booster shot uptake slow in Chandigarh

Rain likely in tricity on February 9

Mohali to open schools for Class VI onwards today

Panchkula allows offices to function at 100% capacity

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

No law to release unmarried deceased male’s frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Poll ’22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Poll '22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Schools reopen from today

This family is keeping the legacy of serving Army alive since WWI

Constituency watch: Jalandhar North

Open House: What should be done to end common man's woes, especially during VIP movement?

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Daily Covid cases below 100 after month in Ludhiana district

Will return to power with big majority: Charanjit Singh Channi

Educational institutions to reopen today

Fraudsters target people on pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration

Fight to save state from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Fight to save Punjab from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Patiala dist sees 3 Covid deaths, 26 fresh infections, 13 from city

Young voters hold the key for elderly contestants in district

National Lok Adalat on March 12

Universities, colleges in Patiala to reopen today