Lecturer caught in inebriated state in school

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 15

The School Management Committee of the Government Senior Secondary School ,Guglara in Jawali sub-division of Kangra district today caught a lecturer in an inebriated condition. A complaint was submitted to the Chief Minister Helpline number 1100.

A video clip of the drunk lecturer admitting that he had come to the school after consuming alcohol went viral on social media. Amarjeet Sharma, Director Education Department, Shimla, said the department would immediately suspend the erring lecturer after preliminary investigation and take disciplinary action as per the official protocol.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Nurpur