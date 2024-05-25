Lingadi feast begins in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 24

With the temperature rising, Kullu residents have been relishing fiddlehead delicacies. Locally known as Lingadi, this fern (non-flowering plant) is consumed as a vegetable in the region. Pickles and dishes made from this plant are loved by locals and visitors alike.

During the fiddlehead season, many eateries serving local cuisines in the tourist hotspots serve dishes and pickles made with Lingadi. The dish is sought by many visitors, and its demand has led to readymade Lingadi pickle jars being available in the market throughout the year.

Lingadi grows naturally and is found in abundance along the rivers and streams of the region.

The Ostrich variety of this vegetable, which grows in the months of April and May, is considered fit for eating. However, other varieties of the plant have been found to be somewhat poisonous.

The plant is harvested early in the season, before the fern has bloomed and reached its full height, and is cut fairly close to the ground.

Lingadi provides livelihood to many villagers of Kullu, and usually sell for Rs 50-80 per kg. People in rural areas of Kullu harvest this readily available plant in large quantities for both household and commercial purposes.

This wild vegetable is rich in many types of nutrients. According to experts, 17 types of minerals are found in the plant and it contains Vitamin A and C in abundance. However, excessive consumption of it can also cause Vitamin B deficiency due to the enzymes it possesses.

Lingadi contains 87 per cent water, four per cent protein and three per cent carbohydrates along with fat, fibre and ash. Minerals like magnesium, iron, potassium, phosphorus, niacin and zinc, fibre calcium and Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids are also present in the much-loved vegetable.

