Lok Sabha poll: Governor announces holiday on June 1 in state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 3

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly bypolls, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla declared June 1 as gazetted holiday to enable the employees working in all government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments situated in Himachal Pradesh to exercise their right to franchise.

A special paid holiday has also been declared for the voters of Punjab who are working in the border areas of Una, Kangra, Chamba and Solan districts of Himachal.

In this regard, an official notification has been issued by the Governor. As per the notification, this will also be a paid holiday for daily wage employees and also within the meaning of Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Similarly, a special paid holiday has been announced on April 19, poll day for the registered voters of Uttarakhand, who are working in the border areas of Sirmaur and Shimla districts, voters of Jammu & Kashmir, working in the border areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts and for voters of Uttar Pradesh who are working in the border areas of the state.

A special paid holiday has also been announced on May 20 for the registered voters of Ladakh, who are working in border areas of the state. Another special paid holiday has been announced on May 25 for registered voters of Haryana working in the border areas of Sirmaur and Solan districts. These special paid holidays will be applicable for all government and semi-government employees and the employees working in industrial establishments who are registered voters in the states and UTs concerned.

It is, however, clarified that a special casual leave may be given to those employees who are working in different places in the state, but have voting rights in other constituencies and places in the state. These paid holidays will be given to such employees only on the production of a certificate from the Presiding Officer concerned that the employee has cast his or her vote.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla