Medical Services Corp gets new MD

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 18

Ashwani Sharma, Special Secretary, Health, has been appointed the Managing Director of HP Medical Services Corporation Limited (HPMSC) while Rajiv Kumar, Director, HP State AIDS Control Society, will be its General Manager.

The state government has constituted the HPMSC for procuring quality medicines, medical equipment and other latest machinery at competitive prices and ensuring their timely supply to various health institutions.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, at a meeting of the Health Department today, asked the officials concerned to purchase all medicines and medical equipment through the corporation.

He said that the casualty wing in all medical colleges of the state would be upgraded to the Emergency Medicines Department and the staff strength would be increased accordingly.

#Ashwani Sharma #Shimla