Modi govt did not fulfil promise of 2 cr jobs: Dy CM

Our Correspondent

Una, May 19

The Narendra Modi government had failed to fulfil its promise to provide 2 crore jobs every year to the youth, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihoptri said today. Addressing a Youth Congress meeting at Ghaluwal village in Haroli Assembly segment, he said the Congress government in the state was working towards giving priority to the youth from Himachal in industries set up within the state.

He said the Jal Shakti Department would soon recruit 10,000 youths, while 350 youths will get employment in the Transport Department. These recruitments would be made in July, he added. The Deputy CM charged the Modi government with cheating the youth.

