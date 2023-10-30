‘Mohalla’ festivities on penultimate day at Kullu Dasehra

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 29

The deities participating in the Kullu Dasehra festival visited the camp temple of Lord Raghunath on the second last day of the festival today, locally called ‘Mohalla, to support the chief deity for killing of Ravana tomorrow on the last day of the seven-day-long festival.

The ‘Chharibardar’ (chief caretaker) of Lord Raghunath Maheshwar Singh, as a representative of Lord Rama, took blessings by performing Durga Pooja at the camp temple at Dhalpur ground. It is believed that the Goddess Tripura Sundari Devi, one of the ‘Kul Devies’ of the erstwhile rulers of Kullu, blesses Lord Raghunath to win over the evils. Goddess Kali was also worshipped and would be pleased with making offerings.

The ‘Mohalla’ festivities are the final preparations of conquering Ravana in the ‘Lanka Dahan’ ceremony to be held tomorrow. Various other traditional rituals are performed during the ‘Mohalla’.

The Dasehra in Kullu begins after the Dasehra celebrations are over in the rest of the country because functions related to Lord Raghunath, the chief deity of Kullu, are held according to the moon calendar and the final preparations of the Dasehra are held on the ‘Sharad Purnima’ night. The ‘Sharad Purnima’ night is considered to be rich and provides strength for love and friendship.

The people accompanying the deities participated in the community dancing. Eloping of couples for marriage is acceptable to the society this evening. The atmosphere vibrated with lilting Shehnai and drum beats to the rhythm of the tapping feet. Some of the deities left back to their abode after the ‘Mohalla’ festivities, while the remaining deities will participate in ‘Lanka Dahan’ ceremony tomorrow.

Final preparation for ‘Lanka Dahan’

