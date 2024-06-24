Murder case: Family demands CBI probe; allege Kangra police mishandled case

Our Correspondent

Palampur June 23

The family members of Kusham, who was murdered on April 18, today demanded a CBI probe in the case so that culprits could be arrested. They alleged that two months after the murder, the Kangra police have failed to arrest the culprits.

Addressing a press conference here today, the family members of Kusham, including her husband Kalyan Chand and brother Sunil, said the police had mishandled the case and failed to reach any logical conclusion. Despite the fact that family members extended full cooperation to the police, they alleged that instead of arresting the culprits, the police harassed and tortured the husband of the deceased. The family has been running from pillar to post for the past two months to get the accused arrested but all in vain.

Alleging inaction by the police, family members of the deceased approached SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri and pleaded for a speedy inquiry into the murder case. Though the SP constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case, no one has been arrested.

The family members urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to hand over the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) so that the family could get justice. While talking to The Tribune, the victim’s son said, “We will go to any extent to get justice. After the murder of my mother, our family has been ruined.” The family of the deceased also threatened to stage a protest if the culprits were not arrested.

DSP Palampur, Lokinder Negi said “The case is being investigated thoroughly, necessary evidence has been gathered and culprits would be arrested soon.”

Kusham was killed with a sharp-edged while she was on way to her village Ballaha near Sullah in Kangra district.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Kangra #Palampur