Nauni varsity bags 6 awards at national event

Solan, May 3

Six faculty members and 26 postgraduate students from the Department of Food Science and Technology, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (Neri and Nauni campus), participated in the national symposium on “Food Processing 4.0: Innovation and Sustainability” hosted recently by the Punjab Agricultural University .

Head of Department (Food Science and Technology) Dr Rakesh Sharma delivered a titular talk and presided over a technical session focused on “Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals”.

Assistant Professor Dr Abhishek Thakur was honoured with the ‘Best Oral Presentation’ award for his paper titled ‘Waste to Worth: Utilisation of Wasp-affected Apple Variety Anna in Subtropical areas of Himachal Pradesh for Chips Making’.

Doctoral scholars Anupama Anand and Harpreet Kaur Saini also bagged the ‘Best Oral Presentation’ award for their respective papers — ‘Investigating the influence of different extraction techniques on microcrystalline cellulose from corn waste’ and ‘Exploring the anti-diabetic and antioxidant potential of corn silk extract through in vitro studies’. Monika Thakur and Pooja Soni, both doctoral students, clinched the ‘Best Poster Presentation’ award. Monika’s paper: ‘Formulation and evaluation of low-calorie muffins functionally fortified with aloe vera gel’, and Pooja’s work on ‘Preparation of osmotically dehydrated sand pear chips’ impressed the judges.

