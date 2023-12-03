Neri garden boost for vermilion plantation

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, December 2

A herbal garden established by the Ayurveda Department in Neri village near here has succeeded in propagating vermilion (sindoor) plantation. Earlier, the plant was mostly cultivated in Maharashtra and some parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The trial began in April 2021 and scientists succeeded in the propagation of only 25 plants. Later, a nursery was developed from the seeds of the first batch of plants. The success of this plant gave hope to farmers as the sub-tropical climate of the region was found suitable for its cultivation. Vermilion has huge demand in the local market owing to its religious and medicinal use.

Meanwhile, the herbal garden authorities have given some plants to farmers on an experimental basis. They have also started developing a bigger nursery following the success of the plant. The herbal garden was established over 28 acres, including 18 acres under research and development activities. Besides vermilion plants, the garden is raising nurseries of various herbal pants, mainly of five types of tulsi, aprajita, baluchi, brahmi, sarapgandha, ashawagandha, aloevera, nagkesar, shatawari and insulin in shrubs and chandan, neem, ashoka, tejpatta, harad, bahera and aonla in tree types.

Dr Kamal Bhardwaj, in-charge of the herbal garden, says that vermilion plants were successfully grown here. He adds that a plant starts bearing fruit in second year and can be harvested till 10 years.

#Hamirpur #Madhya Pradesh #Maharashtra