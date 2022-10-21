New education policy greatest achievement of 21st century: MoS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 20

The educational research journey undertaken by the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in 57 years of its establishment had come across many milestones of achievements, which would remain memorable and significant for us, said Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar.

Sarkar was the chief guest at the event organised to mark the 57th Foundation Day of the IIAS via videoconferencing.

ESTABLISHED IN 1964 The IIAS was established in 1964 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education and it started functioning on Oct 20, 1965

It is housed in a building that used to be the summer seat of the British Empire and witnessed many historic events

The institute has a rich library comprising over 2.25 lakh titles on different subjects, especially on social sciences

He said it was the great thought of a renowned philosopher, thinker, scholar and the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, to convert this building into an independent research centre known as the IIAS.

“The purpose of education is to make good human beings, which can be achieved through teachers and educational values. The greatest event of our age is meeting with different cultures, identities, thinking and knowledge. This is the greatness of the Indian knowledge system,” the minister added.

Terming the new education policy as the greatest achievement of 21st century, he said: “To become leaders economically and socially, higher educational institutes such as the IIAS will have to focus on interdisciplinary research and studies based on industrial, vocational and professional trainings to actively participate in nation-building.”

“The IIAS can play a vital role in this regard because it is one of the best institutes and has always made the country proud,” Sarkar added.

Meanwhile, a short drama based on the conversations on “Dharma and duty” between Chhatarpati Shivaji Maharaj and the King of Jaipur, Maharaja Jai Singh, was performed by the employees and fellows of the institute.