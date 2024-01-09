No work done on medical college: BJP

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 8

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today lamented that the Congress government was paying little attention to development works lying incomplete despite the availability of funds.

Bindal, while addressing mediapersons at Nahan, said, “The construction of Nahan medical college is on hold for the past one year and the state government has maintained a stoic silence over it. No work has begun to construct Rs 70-crore nursing college despite the availability of funds.”

He added that even the work on the Rs 20-crore child and maternity ward had not started, which was lamentable.

“These are key works which will benefit commonpeople but unmindful of their significance, the Congress is indulging in petty politics,” alleged Bindal.

He added that local MLA Ajay Solanki had not taken up the issue of re-opening key public health centres at Panjahal, Shambuwala, Sainwala and Mubarakpur with the Chief Minister during his recent visit to Nahan. The Congress government had closed these centres after assuming power in the state.

He claimed that Sukhu had laid foundation stones and inaugurated development works during his recent visit to Nahan but these projects were completed during the previous BJP government. These included irrigation schemes, sewerage scheme for Nahan town, two bridges over the Markandey river, two dams at Chasi and Patahar, besides other works.

He said funds for these schemes were secured from the National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development after preparing their detailed project reports.

