On Christmas, Manali abuzz with tourists

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 25

A large number of tourists today thronged Manali and the Lahaul valley to celebrate Christmas. As many as 10,519 vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway in the past 24 hours.

Tourists at the Mall Road in Manali on Sunday. Photos: Jai Kumar

RUSH EXPECTED TILL NEW YEAR The police are on alert to regulate traffic and ensure the safety of tourists. Till New Year, heavy tourist rush is expected in Kullu-Manali. Adequate police force has been deployed to maintain the law and order situation. Gurdev Chand Sharma, Kullu SP

However, tourists were a disappointed lot as they expected a white Christmas this year. Manali’s Mall Road was abuzz with tourists.

Other tourist spots like the Solang valley, Sissu and Koksar also witnessed a huge rush of tourists. Many hotels were packed to capacity, while others have above 70 per cent room occupancy.

Hotels have been decked up for the Christmas celebrations and special arrangements have been made for the visitors. Cultural programmes, including dancing and singing with DJ nights, are scheduled in hotels and the Club House for the entertainment of tourists. Bonfires have also been arranged amid the bone-chilling weather.

Meanwhile, the Lahaul valley is also witnessing an increase in the tourist footfall, owing to the holiday and festive season. A large number of tourists from across the country are visiting the district.

“To ensure the safety of tourists and smooth traffic movement, police personnel have been deployed on the national and state highways in the district. Various police teams of Lahaul-Spiti district are on the traffic duty and are looking after the security of the Atal Tunnel round the clock,” said a police officer.