Only Pratibha, her son matter in Himachal Cong: Mahajan

Harsh Mahajan. PTI

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 28

HPCC Working President Harsh Mahajan, a known Virbhadra Singh loyalist for over three decades, today shocked the Congress by joining the BJP.

Mahajan, who was often seen at Virbhadra’s residence Holly Lodge, criticised HPCC president Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh, Shimla (Rural) MLA, saying that only the mother-son duo mattered in the Himachal Congress.

A Virbhadra loyalist

  • Harsh Mahajan was a known Virbhadra Singh loyalist for over three decades
  • His father Des Raj Mahajan had been a Cabinet minister and the Vidhan Sabha Speaker
  • He was elected MLA from the Chamba seat on Congress ticket thrice in 1993, 1998 and 2007
  • He had surprisingly refused to contest the 2012 Assembly elections

Mahajan was known as Virbhadra’s ‘saarthi’ in Congress circles, as he was always seen by Raja’s side and had even mentored and guided Vikramaditya.

Mahajan’s remarks have surprised everyone, as he had been the most trusted lieutenant of Virbhadra, whether he was Chief Minister or Union Cabinet Minister in Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Mahajan remained a Cabinet minister in the Virbhadra government from 1993 to 98, besides holding important party posts.

Meanwhile, Pratibha hit back at Mahajan saying that he had again run away from contesting elections. “The Congress always asked Mahajan to contest elections but he refused. He was given full respect in the party and he held important responsibilities in successive Congress governments,” she said.

The Congress, particularly Virbhadra Singh’s family, is shocked, as nobody had an inkling about his plans to switch sides. He was appointed an HPCC Working President recently. He had always managed the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections for the Congress till Virbhadra Singh was at the helm of affairs. Incidentally, Mahajan is the second HPCC Working President after Pawan Kajal (Kangra) to join the BJP.

Pratibha said the Congress had always given full respect to Mahajan but when he was needed during the Assembly elections, he deserted the party. “Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh always gave Mahajan important responsibilities. He was a Cabinet minister from 1993 to 98. Besides, he had held important posts in the party organisation,” she added.

Pratibha accused the BJP of sabotaging opposition parties. “The Congress cannot be weakened by some people deserting it,” she said.

