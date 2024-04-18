Palapur Ward Watch Tanda: Villages merged with MC, but no end to locals’ woes

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 17

Residents of Tanda, Ward 13 of the Palampur Municipal Corporation, are unhappy over the merger of their former panchayats with the civic body. The ward acquires significance as half of the HP Agriculture University falls under it.

Also, there are over 10 villages in the ward.

The ward stretches from the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) to Rajpur village.

Some new localities have also come up in the ward in the last 10 years. As per the 2011 Census, the ward has a population of around 4,200.

Two panchayats — Banuri and Bharmat — were part of the ward. With the formation of the Municipal Corporation, the panchayats ceased to exist, but the woes of the residents are continuing till date. Nothing much has changed on the ground — except installation of solar streetlights — after the inclusion of these areas in the Municipal Corporation.

While garbage dumps can be spotted on the Holta-Kalu di Hatti bypass, drains are clogged with garbage.

The lack of a sewerage system is adding to the woes of the residents. In many areas, dirty water flows into streets and public drains emit foul smell. Though the matter is in the knowledge of the Municipal Corporation authorities, hardly any action is initiated against offenders. The ward has a lot of agriculture land and people face the problem of stray animals.

Many villagers make efforts day and night to protect their crops from stray animals. Besides, herds of stray animals can be seen roaming on the streets, posing a threat to the safety of the residents.

Idle parking by the roadside at Tanda market make the area prone to accidents as many fatal mishaps have taken place in the past.

Internal roads and streets also bear a dirty look with plastic wrappers and empty plastic bottles littered.

Though the Municipal Corporation has put in place a door-to-door garbage collection system, some people still prefer to throw it in the nullahs, drains and other water channels.

The Palampur Municipal Corporation has no check on those who litter the garbage instead of giving it to the designated sanitation staff.

