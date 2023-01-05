Panel formed to review Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission working

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, January 4

The government has reportedly constituted a high-power committee to review the working of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC).

It is learnt that the committee comprising senior IAS officers from personnel department of the state secretariat has been formed. The team reached here yesterday to review the lapses in the working of the commission here. Sources revealed that the committee constituted by the government is headed by Dr Abhishek Jain, a 2002 batch IAS officer, currently holding the charge of education secretary and information technology departments.

The committee will examine the procedures and loopholes in the selection process adopted by the HPSSC and recommend reforms before initiating the selection process at the commission.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had categorically said that his government would ensure complete transparency and would not compromise with merit in appointing staff on government jobs in the state.

Meanwhile, a woman officer arrested by the Special Investigation Team of state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in the HPSSC paper leak case was sent on 14 days of judicial custody by the district court here today. Seven accused arrested in the in the HPSSC case are already in judicial custody.

