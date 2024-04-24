Parwanoo firm workers allege victimisation

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 23

Alleging victimisation by the management, employees of a Parwanoo-based company raised slogans against the firm after being disallowed to enter its premises today.

Asish Kumar, working in the company at Nariyal in Parawanoo for one year, alleged that the workers were being denied due facilities. Whenever the factory had no work, the employees were victimised on one pretext or the other, he said. The employees were asked to follow bizarre conditions like men being told to come clean shaven, he said, adding that those following religious rituals were told to not apply vermillion on their forehead.

“If we do not work on Sunday, we are not permitted to enter the unit the next day,” he added.

Jai Gopal, who has been working in the company for two years, said when there was ample work no quality check was imposed, but when work got scarce, they were being victimised on various grounds. “Female employees are told not to apply make-up, while men are told to come clean shaven. We follow all precautions like wearing gloves, headgear etc to maintain hygiene, but we are victimised for no fault of ours.”

Another employee, Jatin Thakur, said the company had no timetable. The workers were engaged through contractors and were not on company rolls, he added.

Employees alleged that they had not been granted either identity cards or ESI cards and were denied sick leave, earned leave, etc, for which they are entitled to as per the norms. Even the wages paid were not as per the minimum wages norms for various categories, they further alleged.

They raised slogans against the company management outside the company and demanded an early solution to their problems. They gave a representation to the Labour Commissioner, Shimla, Labour Officer, Solan and Labour Inspector, Parwanoo, pressing for early redress of their grievances.

They lamented that the administration had failed to address their grievances even as they took up the issue with them. They were asked to resolve the issue with the Human Resource Department, but this had failed to help, they added.

