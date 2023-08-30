Poor drainage, rehab issues taken up at Shimla MC meet

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 29

The House meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) started on a stormy note as Bittu Kumar, councillor of Krishna Nagar ward, brought up the matter of the landslide in the slaughterhouse area. Mayor Surender Chauhan countered and asked him to let the House proceedings continue as per norms. The poor drainage system, removal of dangerous/uprooted trees and rehabilitation of those displaced due to landslides were among the key issues raised during the meeting.

A heated exchange took place between Bittu and Chauhan from the very first minute. Despite the Mayor’s assurance that the issue of the landslide in the slaughterhouse area would be taken up, Kumar continued speaking. He said, “It is an issue of public interest and lives have been lost, houses swept away and people rendered homeless after the landslide in the area.” Kumar added, “You have to answer questions... Who got the construction done in the area and who prepared the DPR? A probe must be conducted to find out who is responsible for the disaster.”

The Mayor, who is known for conducting House meetings with composure, retorted sharply, saying, “Sit down. When did you come to bring the issue to my notice?! Now you are trying to politicise the matter by bringing it up here. It was a natural calamity and we are here to provide all possible remedy to those affected.”

The meeting proceeded peacefully after this and the issues being faced by public in different wards due to incessant rain and disaster were discussed at length.

Many ward councillors said the drainage system in their wards was quite poor and after the incessant rain, culverts and drains were clogged and that drain water had been entering the houses of residents in different areas. To this, the Mayor said, “Poor drainage system is an issue being faced by residents in almost every ward of the city. Appropriate measures would be taken to improve the system soon.”

Ward councillors from different areas brought up the delay in removing dangerous and uprooted trees. They said many dangerous trees in different parts of the city had been posing a risk to the houses and lives of residents. The work to remove them must be expedited, they said. The councillors also demanded that the fee for getting trees axed be reduced.

The issue of “exorbitant prices” being charged by contractors for events at community centres was also raised by the councillors. They said these centres were for the public to use and must not be seen as a source of revenue. The Mayor then said that the community centres would now be run by the MC itself.

He also directed officials of the departments concerned to ensure that 40 water tanks are constructed on priority in the city as part of the 24x7 water supply project.

On the question of the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people, the Mayor said work was on to provide them accommodation.

#BJP #Shimla