Power tariff up 22 paise/unit in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 31

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) has hiked energy charges by 22 paise per unit for all categories of consumers, except electrical vehicle-charging stations, for 2023-24.

No burden of water cess Consumers won’t bear any burden on account of water cess on hydel projects

The government has in-principle decided to provide subsidy to neutralise its impact on HPSEBL consumers

The charges for electrical vehicle-charging stations have been increased by 12 paise per unit. “The overall electricity tariff increase in terms of percentage is less than 4 per cent for 2023-24,” said a press note issued by HPERC. The new charges will come into effect from April 1.

Also, the consumers will not bear any burden on account of water cess imposed on hydroelectric projects as the government has in-principle decided to provide subsidy to neutralise the impact of cess on Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) consumers. The commission worked out the impact of approximately Rs 1.20 to Rs 1.30 per unit on the consumer tariff due to water cess.

Besides, there has been no increase in the fixed/demand charges to be paid by the consumers. “Considering the long-pending demand of industrial consumers to reduce the contract demand charges, the demand charges for the consumers governed through two-part tariff have been reduced to 85 per cent of the contract demand from the existing 90 per cent,” the press note said.

Besides, the commission has decided to continue with the rebate of 15 per cent being provided to new industries and those doing substantial expansion.

The commission has also approved 3 per cent rebate on energy charge for consumers availing prepaid metering facility.

The commission has estimated the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) of HPSEBL at Rs 6,595 crore for 2023-24. The average power supply cost has been estimated at Rs 5.82 per unit. The press note said that the state government would continue giving the same amount of subsidy as last year to domestic and agriculture consumers.

