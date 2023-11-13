Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 13

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Monday visited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Oak Over and extended her wishes on Diwali.

She also asked him about his health. The Mandi MP was accompanied by her son and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Sukhu, who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, returned to Shimla after 15 days of treatment on Saturday.

In an informal interaction with the media, Sukhu said he was feeling fine but had been advised by the doctors to go slow for the next two months.

