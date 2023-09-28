Priyanka meets survivor of Summer Hill tragedy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today visited the daughter of Pawan Sharma, who had died along with six other members of his family in the Summer Hill landslide last month, to express her condolences.

Priyanka had met the family members of the victims of the tragedy during her visit to Summer Hill on September 13. As Nikita Sharma, the sole surviving member of Pawan Sharma’s family, was not there that day, Priyanka had said she would come again to meet her.

“Priyanka Gandhi had told Nikita’s husband that she would come again to meet her. Still, we were surprised when we received a call from her PA in the morning about her wanting to come and meet Nikita,” said Sunita Sharma, Nikita’s aunt.

She said Priyanka came around 10.30 am and spent 15 to 20 minutes with Nikita. “She expressed her condolences to Nikita,” she added.

Priyanka along with Sonia Gandhi arrived in Shimla on a personal visit yesterday. They are staying at the latter’s residence at Chharabra.

