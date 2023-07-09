Prof Dhiman appointed VC of Haryana varsity

Palampur, July 8
Vaidya Kartar Singh Dhiman, who hails from Baijnath, has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra (Haryana).
A notification to this effect was issued by the Governor of Haryana, Bhandaru Dattatraya, yesterday. Prof Dhiman was a student of Post Graduate Rajiv Gandhi Ayurvedic College, Paprola, Kangra.
Ayurvedic practitioner, academician and administrator with a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in reputed Ayurvedic organisations, including Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar, Prof Dhiman also held additional charge of the post of Director General, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine.
