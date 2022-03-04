Project shelved, residents seek degree college at Kaza

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 3

Residents of the Spiti valley in Lahaul and Spiti tribal district have urged the state government to open a degree college at Kaza, the foundation stone of which was laid during the previous Congress government.

The residents say that during the previous Congress government, the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in 2017 had laid the foundation stone of a degree college at Kaza. However, the present government shelved the project. Being a remote region, the Spiti valley lacks educational facilities. As a result, students have to move out for studies. Those belonging to the economically weaker section are left with no choice but to discontinue their studies after secondary education.

Tandup Kalzang, a native of Spiti, says, “It is a long-pending demand of people. A degree college will facilitate our children, especially those from the economically weaker sections, to avail of higher education in their area”.

Another resident, Dechan Angmo, says, “During the Congress regime, land for the college was identified at Rangrik village, but the present government shelved the project”.

Ravi Thakur, former Congress MLA of Lahaul and Spiti, says, “During the previous Congress government, I had raised the issue of the college at Kaza. As a result, the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh approved a degree college for Kaza. He laid the foundation stone of the project and sanctioned Rs 1.7 crore for the building. But the BJP government scrapped the project”.

“Spiti is a remote area. The state government should provide better educational, health and road infrastructure to stop migration of people,” he says.