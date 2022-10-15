Rare king cobra spotted in Paonta

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 14

Rare king cobra has been spotted at Malgi Saara forest in Paonta Sahib sub-division of Sirmaur district by the forest staff.

Kunal Angrish, Divisional Forest Officer, Paonta Sahib, said a forest guard Vijay Kumar spotted the rare king cobra at Malgi Saara forest in his division.

The rare sighting was witnessed while census of leopard and bear was underway in the division. This was the second such occasion when this snake has been sighting in this division. Last year this snake was spotted in the forests of Girinagar forests.

The habitat of this rare snake was believed to be limited to Uttarakhand only until last year but this snake has now been found existing here too by the specialists in its natural habitat.