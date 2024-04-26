Read history before calling Congress anti-Hindu: Vikramaditya Singh to Kangana Ranaut

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 25

Congress candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh today assured the people of the constituency that he would raise their issues as well as of the state effectively in Parliament.

Vikramaditya, who is also Public Works Department Minister, addressed a public meeting at Chail Chowk in the Nachan Assembly constituency of Mandi district. He targeted BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut and said, “It is up to you whether you want to elect a dedicated leader or an actor, who will leave for Mumbai after the elections. If you elect an actor, you will have to visit Mumbai for the approval of even little works like retaining walls and the construction of an ambulance road.”

He alleged, “Kangana should at least read the history of India and Himachal before accusing the Congress of being an anti-Hindu party. Himachal is the first state in the country to have enacted an anti-conversion law under the leadership of the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Dev Sadans were constructed in Mandi and Kullu during the Congress rule. The Virbhadra government had also started honorarium for the deities.”

Vikramaditya said, “Where was Kangana at the time of the rain disaster last year when flood-affected people of Mandi district desperately needed her support? The state government worked effectively and provided a considerable relief amount to the affected people. It is for the first time that such a big relief amount was given to the disaster-hit people. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced a relief package of Rs 4,500 crore for the disaster-hit people.”

Vikramaditya said, “I am contesting the elections from the Mandi seat keeping in mind the interests of the country, state and the party.” He added, “The BJP plays politics on regionalism, caste and creed but the Congress does politics of development.”

He was accompanied by senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur, District Congress Committee president Prakash Chaudhary, Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar and other local leaders. Later, he met party workers at Sundernagar.

Development of Mandi ‘my vision’ If Kangana really wants to work for the people of the state, she should urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refund Rs 900 crore to the state government that its employees had deposited with the Central Government under the new pension scheme. We know she will not do it. My vision is to work for the betterment of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and the state. — Vikramaditya Singh, Congress candidate

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi