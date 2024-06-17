 Restoration of Manali’s Bahang to Buruwa road nears completion : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Restoration of Manali’s Bahang to Buruwa road nears completion

Restoration of Manali’s Bahang to Buruwa road nears completion

Repairs being undertaken on a stretch of the Bahang-Buruwa road in Manali.



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, June 16

Despite facing daunting challenges including heavy traffic and relentless inclement weather, the concerted efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have resulted in achieving the remarkable feat of restoration of the damaged 15-km road between Bahang and Buruwa in Manali. The stretch was damaged at many places due to floods in July last year. The BRO prepared estimates for its repair and work was propelled for quick execution.

 The road after restoration.

Captain Shakil Sheikh, Officer in Charge (OIC) of the 70 RCC expressed satisfaction with the significant levels of completion of civil restoration work, paving way for the commencement of surfacing works, including the blacktopping of the road.

To Protect from floods

  • Major civil works on the 15-km stretch have been finished, but tarring of road remains.
  • The road connects Manali with Atal Tunnel and the Rohtang Pass.
  • Besides, concrete RCC protection structures have been constructed to ensure protection from floods.
  • Visitors to the tourist hub will also get relief from traffic jams.

He said, “The arduous task undertaken by the BRO, in continuance with other essential projects, underscores our commitment to enhance infrastructure amidst adversity.” He added that concrete RCC protection structures have been constructed to ensure protection from floods.

The residents of the area opined that the restored infrastructure has infused a renewed sense of optimism within the community and it will have a positive impact on the local economy. A local resident Sher Singh said, “The increase in influx of tourists expected as a result of the improved road infrastructure is anticipated to breathe new life into the region’s tourism sector, subsequently bolstering economic growth and creating employment opportunities for locals.”

Tourist influx expected

Another resident Ayaan said local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and adventure sports operators, were already witnessing a surge in bookings and footfall, indicating a promising trend for the future. He said, “The restoration efforts by the BRO have rekindled hope and enthusiasm for a thriving future among the inhabitants.”

The road connects Manali to Atal Tunnel and also to the Rohtang Pass. The stretch was temporarily restored for passage of single lane traffic as traffic jams had become a prominent feature. The situation had become grim due to the heavy rush of tourists. With the completion of the reconstruction work, the problem of traffic jams will now be solved.

The restoration work, hailed as significant by the locals, has revitalized the charm of Manali. With roads reconstructed and amenities refurbished, the once-affected areas now boast of enhanced accessibility and improved facilities, making it an even more enticing destination for travellers.

#Kullu #Manali


