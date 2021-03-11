Rural ecotourism park to come up in Kutlehar village: Virender Kanwar

UNA, JUNE 9
Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar today laid the foundation stone of a rural ecotourism park in Sohari village of the Kutlehar Assembly segment on which a sum of Rs 2.4 crore will be spent.
Speaking on the occasion, Kanwar said the park would have basic tourism infrastructure like parking space, gift shops and toilet facilities besides sitting arrangements. A target to complete it within the next two months has been set. He said during the last four-and-a-half years, tourism infrastructure was being strengthened in Kutlehar Assembly segment to attract more tourists and boost the income of locals.
The minister said Kutlehar has a unique scenic beauty like the Gobind Sagar lake, dense forests and mountain ranges, but the tourism potential has remained untapped. He said two paragliding sites have been identified and notified by the state government, while notification for undertaking water sports activities in the Gobind Sagar lake has also been done.
He said trekking trails have been made in the forest areas and a path to the old fortress atop Sola Singi Dhaar mountain range has been cleared for tourists. He said angling huts, complete with accessories used in the fishing sport have been constructed at spots near the banks of Gobind Sagar lake.
Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma was also present on the occasion.
Target: 2 months
- The park will have basic tourism infrastructure like parking space, gift shops and toilet facilities, besides sitting arrangements.
- A target to complete it within the next two months has been set.
