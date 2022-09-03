Sanawar school beat Mayo College 3-2 in soccer

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 2

The All India Bhupinder Singh Memorial Soccer Tournament 2022 started at The Lawrence School Sanawar, which is celebrating its 175th year of foundation.

Nine teams — Mayo College, Ajmer; Bishop Cotton, Shimla; Pathways School Aravali; Punjab Public School, Nabha; Motilal Nehru Sports School, Rai; Army Public School, Dagshai; Pinegrove school, Dharampur, and the host school — are participating in the tournament. Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon encouraged the players to exhibit fair play.

In the inaugural match played between The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and Mayo College, Ajmer, Aridaman Pratap Singh brilliantly dribbled the ball and pierced through the opponent’s defence formation to score the first goal of the match for The Lawrence School in the 13th minute. However, within a minute of the first goal, Anirudh Sharma posted a goal for Mayo College with his long distance and well-targeted kick

The game remained neck and neck as the scoreboard displayed 1-1 till the half time.

In the 47th minute of the match, Vivaan Mehta scored a goal for Mayo College, gaining the psychological advantage but it soon slipped away when a superb header by centre forward Lawrence School’s Aridaman went right into the opponent’s goal post. The crowd was on its feet once again as the host team became hopeful. The score was 2-2 now.

The crowd remained on the edge and the clincher came just two minutes before the end of the game when the player in jersey No. 8, Aridaman, outsmarting the goalkeeper, scored the decisive goal of the match, making an impressive hat-trick.

For his brilliant performance in the match, Aridaman was given the “Player of the match” award. Sanawar school won the match 3-2.

#solan