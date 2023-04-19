SC recommends Justice M S Ramachandra Rao as Chief Justice of Himachal High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 19

The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recommended the name of senior-most Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Augustine George Masih, for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Another Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice M S Ramachandra Rao has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Born on March 12, 1963, at Ropar, Justice Masih was sworn in as an Additional Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 10, 2008, and as a Permanent Judge on January 14, 2011.

The Supreme Court collegium in its recommendation said Justice Masih had acquired experience of dispensing justice in a High Court having jurisdiction over two States. He was the senior-most puisne Judge in his parent High Court, which presently has no representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts. “Having regard to all relevant factors, the collegium is of the considered view that he is suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.” The collegium added Justice Rao was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on June 29, 2012. On the bifurcation of the State of Andhra Pradesh, he opted for Telangana as his parent High Court.

He was functioning on transfer as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court since October 12, 2021. He was the senior-most among puisne judges originating from the High Court for the State of Telangana, which, too, had no representation among Chief Justices of the High Courts.

“Justice M S Ramachandra Rao has acquired experience of dispensing justice in two High Courts. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that he is suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh,” it said.