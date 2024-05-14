Served all people of Hamirpur constituency with zeal: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 13

Union Minister Anurag Thakur filed his nomination papers for Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat as BJP candidate from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency here today. While filing his nomination, Anurag was accompanied by former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and his brother Arun Dhumal, chairman of the Indian Premier League as he submitted is nomination papers.

Anurag Thakur won Lok Sabha byelection 2008 by a margin of 1,74,666 votes, Lok Sabha election in 2009 by 72,732 votes, 2014 Lok Sabha election by 98,403 votes and 2019 parliamentary election with the margin of 3,99,572 votes.

As many as four candidates filed nomination papers in the district today. Apart from Anurag, former minister Virender Sngh Kanwar filed nomination paper as BJP covering candidate while Jagdeep Kumar filed nomination paper as Rashtriya Devbhumi Party candidate.

Assets Anurag Thakur Income: Rs 26.36L

Movable property: Rs 5.44cr

Immovable property: Rs 5.53cr

Self-acquired assets: Rs 10.97cr

Liabilities: Rs 1.43cr

Anurag said that he had served people of the constituency with zeal and he has long list of achievements. He was receiving encouraging response from every section of the society. He said that the BJP was the most trusted political party.

Lambasting the state government, he said it could not fulfil its guarantees that it had promised ahead of the Assembly elections 15 months ago. He said that Congress party was trying hard to win 40 seats while BJP would win over 400 seats in the country.

#Anurag Thakur #BJP #Hamirpur #Lok Sabha #Prem Kumar Dhumal