Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway-5 closed again as landslide hits Chakki Mor

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 13

The Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway-5 was again closed for vehicular traffic early on Sunday morning due to fresh landslide at Chakki Mor.

The district administration has advised motorists to use alternate routes.

While motorists coming from Chandigarh can use the Kala Amb-Nahan-Kumarhatti-Shimla route and the Baddi-Nalagarh-Kunihar route, small vehicles have been advised to use the Parwanoo-Jangeshu route.

