Shimla gears up for District-Level Badminton Tournament

Shimla, July 2
The Shimla District-Level Badminton Tournament will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex from July 20 to 23.
The competition will be held in various age categories — under 11, under 13, under 15, under 17, under 19 and the senior category.
This tournament will be held in both men’s and women’s categories.
The decision to host the tournament was taken during the annual general meeting of the Shimla District Badminton Association at Khada Patthar in Jubbal today under the chairmanship of association chairman Balwant Jhouta.
Apart from this, the association decided that umpire tests for badminton referees from Shimla district would be conducted. Two umpires would be selected from the district and would officiate district and state-level badminton tournaments.
During the meeting, the establishment of the Jubbal Badminton Academy, managed by the Jubbal Badminton Club, was also approved.
Jhouta said the association would also organise meetings in other parts of the district in the future to promote badminton.
