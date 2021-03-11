Shimla taught me to dream big, says Anupam Kher

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 21

Acclaimed actor Anupam Kher today said it was here in his hometown of Shimla where he dreamt of making it big in the field of acting.

“It is probably for the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh University that a student who scored 38 per cent marks is being honoured,” said Kher in his address at the HP University Alumni Meet today. He said he had very fond memories of Shimla where his father served as a clerk and managed his family of four sons and a wife on a monthly salary of Rs 90. “This town taught me to dream big and while I have realised some of those dreams, others remain to be fulfilled,” he said. In reply to a query, he said he had no intention of joining politics for the time being as one person (my wife) is enough in politics.

“I studied at the DAV school and remember my teachers so vividly. In fact, I drew inspiration and ideas for many of my characters that I portrayed from my teachers,” he said. He even narrated the story how he stole Rs 100 from the offerings his mother made in a temple to be able to get admission in an acting course in Chandigarh.

Kher said he had received several awards but being felicitated at your alma mater and home was an altogether different feeling.

“My message for students is never stop dreaming, dream big and work hard towards achieving your goal,” he said.

