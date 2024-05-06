Shooting stones kill 20-year-old on Jamta-Katal road

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 5

A 20-year-old youth was killed in an accident on the Jamta-Katal road, while two others sustained injuries when stones fell on them. The injured were rushed to a Nahan hospital for medical attention. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident after taking the body of the deceased into custody.

The accident took place during the ongoing road construction work between Chakli and Shamshan Ghat on the road heading from Jamta to Mahipur.

According to the police, a JCB machine was deployed for removing stones piled on the roadside. On Saturday evening, around 6 pm, Ramchandra, along with Jagdeep Chauhan and JCB driver Deepanshu, were en route to the construction site.

Tragedy struck when stones piled alongside the road suddenly dislodged and fell on the trio, fatally injuring Ramchandra, son of Roop Singh, a resident of Kamalad village in Dadahu tehsil of Sirmaur district. Despite efforts to save Ramchandra, he succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The police said the accident happened due to negligence of Jagdeep Chauhan and JCB driver Deepanshu. Proceedings were initiated for conducting a post-mortem examination of the body of the deceased. A formal case was registered and investigation launched in this connection.

