Shooting stones kill 20-year-old on Jamta-Katal road

Nahan, May 5
A 20-year-old youth was killed in an accident on the Jamta-Katal road, while two others sustained injuries when stones fell on them. The injured were rushed to a Nahan hospital for medical attention. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident after taking the body of the deceased into custody.
The accident took place during the ongoing road construction work between Chakli and Shamshan Ghat on the road heading from Jamta to Mahipur.
According to the police, a JCB machine was deployed for removing stones piled on the roadside. On Saturday evening, around 6 pm, Ramchandra, along with Jagdeep Chauhan and JCB driver Deepanshu, were en route to the construction site.
Tragedy struck when stones piled alongside the road suddenly dislodged and fell on the trio, fatally injuring Ramchandra, son of Roop Singh, a resident of Kamalad village in Dadahu tehsil of Sirmaur district. Despite efforts to save Ramchandra, he succumbed to injuries on the spot.
The police said the accident happened due to negligence of Jagdeep Chauhan and JCB driver Deepanshu. Proceedings were initiated for conducting a post-mortem examination of the body of the deceased. A formal case was registered and investigation launched in this connection.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary
ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the ...
Phase-3 poll din ends; will seal fate of Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
ICSE Class 10, 12 results today: CISCE to declare results at 11 am; here is how to check
Board to discontinue compartment exams
3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested
the suspects recorded the victim unclothed and issued threat...