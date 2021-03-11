Snowfall at higher reaches, rain lashes parts of Himachal

Snow-covered Dhauladhars after fresh snowfall in Shimla on Monday. Photo: PTI

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

Thunderstorm followed by light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the state last night. Higher reaches like Churdhar, Chansal, Kunzum and Rohtang received a mild spell of snow and the minimum and maximum temperatures decreased significantly.

Tourists enjoy a pleasant weather after rain on The Ridge in Shimla on Monday.Photo: Lalit Kumar

Electricity supply was snapped at several places and many parts of Shimla, including Sanjauli, Bemloe, Kaithu, Khalini and Summerhill and some other areas, were without power in the morning. Reports of power fluctuation poured in from other places.

“There was no power in the morning and I had to send my kids to school without a bath,” said Pradeep, a resident of Summerhill. Reports of power fluctuation were received from Kasumpti and Jakhoo areas.

Several areas in Shimla were without power from around midnight till 8 am. The mercury plummeted and the weather was cold during morning hours. However, the day was bright in most of the places following sunshine.

Tourists, who came to the Queen of Hills, were happy and enjoyed walking on the Mall Road and in other nearby places. “A lot of construction activity is going on under the smart city project but the climate is wonderful in Shimla which brings us back here,” said Pragyat from Delhi.

Power outages have become a common feature during a thunderstorm and lightning and the electricity fluctuation is there even when there is light to moderate rain and hail in the capital city of Shimla.

The local Met office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in low, mid and high hills in 11 districts barring Lahaul and Spiti on May 24 and predicted a wet spell in the region till May 27.

The MeT office has also cautioned that damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorm and gusty winds. Power supply may be also be affected.

