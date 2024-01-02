Society to provide career counselling to students

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 1

Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society has decided to extend career counselling service to schools of Palampur subdivision. Disclosing it here today, president of the society Krishan Gopal Butail said that it has been observed that there is huge difference about career awareness among students studying in cities and rural area schools. The society will offer voluntary career counselling to students of interested schools, especially in rural areas. As some experienced educationists, doctors, engineers and eminent artists are members of this three-decade-old society, it has been planned to begin this complimentary service to the students.

The students of the area schools will be given short duration art and craft training to develop creative skills. Butail said that it has been proved that creativity enhances professional skills and makes one a better citizen. The experienced artist members of the art society will train students at Sobha Singh Art Gallery at Andretta during school holidays. They will be provided skill in creating art and craft items. Thrust will be on creating ‘Best out of waste”. The society has requested schools to approach it for availing these twin complimentary services beginning this month during the ensuing Lohri holidays.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palampur