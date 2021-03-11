Solan: Mathura man gets 20 yrs RI for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 26

Dr Parvinder Singh Arora, Additional District and Sessions Judge, POCSO court, Solan, today sentenced Lakhan, a resident of Mathura in UP, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor. He also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

The case pertains to 2017 when the six-and-a-half-year-old child had gone to the roof of her house. The 28-year-old accused, who resided in the adjoining building, raped and injured her.

The court observed that the minor victim had to undergo mental trauma and physical pain on account of this gruesome act which would leave a lasting impression over her personality.

A compensation of Rs 9 lakh was also announced for the victim’s rehabilitation with 80 per cent amount to be deposited as a fixed deposit receipt. The remaining 20 per cent of the amount would be disbursed immediately for her rehabilitation.