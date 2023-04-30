Spring Queen pageant major attraction at Kullu festival

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 29

The Spring Queen beauty pageant was the major attraction on the first cultural evening of the three-day state-level Spring Festival, locally known as Pipal Jatra, at the historical Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra here yesterday.

Fifteen participants dazzled the audience in traditional costumes of the state during the Himachal apparel round of the Spring Queen contest.

Folk artiste Ramesh Thakur captivated the audience with his melodious voice while Khushboo Bhardwaj left the audience spellbound by her performance. The cultural evening started with the Sinhmal Cultural Dal’s Kullvi Natti. Later, Lajju Ram of Dohrunala, Panchali Group of Gramang, Rishabh Sharma, child artiste Master Daksh, Ramakrishna of Kharal and artistes of the Jagriti Manch entertained the spectators.

The artistes of the Eagle Group, Gauri Devi of Durganagar, Yashwant group of Jallugran, Tanvi Anand of Bhuntar and Devangi presented dance performances. Kartar Kaushal of Sainj, Harish Musical Group of Manali, Balakrishan Group of Jari, Krishan Chand of Janahal, Deepak Group of Aani, Sanjay of Kullu, Twinkle and Lal Singh were applauded for their scintillating performances.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur was the chief guest at the cultural event. He formally inaugurated the Pipal Jatra Vasantotsav Mela by lighting the lamp. While addressing the gathering, the CPS said, “Kullu is famous all over the world for its rich culture. Fairs are an integral part of our culture through which we preserve our cultural heritage.”

Meanwhile, locals were seen buying various goods at the stalls set up in domes on the Dhalpur ground today. Other temporary stalls set up by the traders are also doing good business.